Inter Provincial Women’s Softball C’ship kits unveiled

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):The kits of the teams participating in the first PNSC Inter Provincial Women’s Softball Championship were unveiled in a ceremony on Sunday.

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, Patron of Softball Federation Pakistan Fatima Lakhani, President Asif Azeem, SVP Professor Dr. Farhan Essa, Chairperson Yasmin Haider, Vice President Tehmina Asif Individual Member of POA Syed Waseem Hashmi, PNSC Assistant Manager Admin Ayesha Leena and other personalities were also present, said a press release.

On the occasion, the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani said Pakistani women abilities are not less in sports as well as in other fields. By empowering women, we can also shine in sports. It is a great opportunity for female players participating in the softball championship to show their full potential so that they can get an opportunity to represent Pakistan at the international level as well. I thank all the sponsors of the event including PNSC and Combaxx Sports for their patronage to the Softball Federation of Pakistan.

Patron of SFP Fatima Lakhani urged the players of all the teams participating in the championship to become the ambassador of their respective province and make the name of their province known through their sport.

Softball Federation of Pakistan President, Asif Azeem and his entire team are to be congratulated for organizing the women’s softball championship.

Federation President Asif Azeem said that players will convey the message of a strong Pakistan to the entire nation. We are hopeful for the successful organization of the inter-provincial championship. In honor of the players of all the provinces, reception ceremonies will be organized by the Municipality of Karachi and Essa Lab.

Chairman Organizing Committee Dr. Farhan Essa said it was an honor for Sindh to host the Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship for which the arrangements are being finalised.

Ayesha Leena said that PNSC would continue to collaborate with Softball Federation of Pakistan for more such events in the future as well.