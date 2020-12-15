China condemns attack against fuel transport ship in Jeddah

BEIJING, Dec 15 (APP): China has condemned the attack against a fuel transport ship anchored in the fuel terminal in Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“China condemns the attack against the ship in Saudi Arabia,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing on Tuesday.

“We are consistently opposed to all attacks on civilians and civil facilities and call on relevant sides to avoid taking actions that might lead to escalation in regional tensions,” he added.

According to an announcement made by the Saudi officials, the ship was attacked by an explosive-laden boat, resulting in a fire with no casualties.

To another question regarding removing of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism by the United States, he said,” We have taken note of relevant reports.”

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side was consistently opposed to any country imposing unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction on other countries based on domestic law.

“We support the Sudanese government’s efforts towards improving external environment,” he added.

According to media reports, the U.S. officially announced on Monday to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.