H.E. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS)
Tue, 15 Dec 2020, 11:10 PM

APP58-151220 RAWALPINDI: December 15 - H.E. Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). APP