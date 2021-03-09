BEIJING, March 9 (APP): Chinese firms are executing several projects of clean energy in Pakistan. The progress on these projects suggests that Pakistanis will have more clean energy every year in future.

The 720 megawatts Karot and 870 MWs Suki Kinari hydropower projects will be completed in 2021 and 2022, respectively, said an official involved with both the HPPs.

He said even the corona pandemic and harsh weather did not affect work on these HPPs and both are heading for completion as per their respective schedules, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday.

The 1100 MWs Kohala and 700 MWs Azad Pattan HPPs in Pakistan-administered Kashmir are in early stages, scheduled to complete in 2026.

Also, in Sindh province, 5 wind energy farms with a total of 300 MWs capacity have been completed while two more wind energy farms of a total 100 MWs capacity are in early stages of documentation.

Similarly, work on Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur district of Punjab is underway to enhance production from the current 400 MWs to 1,000 MWs.

Pakistani government will not spend a single penny on these whooping 4790 MWs clean energy projects, all being implemented by the independent power producers.

Moreover, China is also financing the 800 MWs Mohmand dam in KP and the 4,500 MWs Diamer-Basha dam in KP/GB, to be completed in 2025 and 2028, respectively.

As for industrialisation, the Pakistani government recently announced a multi-billion project for colonisation of CPEC SEZ in Faisalabad district of Punjab. The industrialists are also flocking to the M3 industrial estate in the city, where 30 units have already been installed, including a plant of Chinese cell phone giant Vivo.

These projects, together with many others, will do away with the problem of joblessness in Pakistan. China’s relocation of its industry to Pakistan will also help in creating job opportunities.