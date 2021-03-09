BEIJING, March 9 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque held a meeting with Wang Chao, President of the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA) here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Haque and President Wang Chao exchanged views on the longstanding relationship and wide-ranging cooperation between the embassy, CPIFA and its counterparts in Pakistan, as well as the key role of contact between the people, scholars and academic communities in further strengthening the bilateral All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Both sides discussed ways to promote cooperation and exchanges, especially as part of activities commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Haque was accompanied Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq, Vice President CPIFA, Ambassador Ou Boqian was also present.