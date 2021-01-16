BEIJING, Jan 16 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque held a meeting with China’s Vice-Minister of Culture and Tourism at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Zhang Xu and discussed ways and means to expand bilateral tourism.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed on-going cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges and vowed to further deepen their bilateral engagements in future.

Expressing satisfaction at the steady development of bilateral cultural ties, both sides noted that all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China provided a strong foundation for further enhancing bilateral engagements in the domains of culture, media cooperation and heritage protection.

They agreed that both countries should make optimum use of existing linkages to deepen bilateral cultural exchanges and also institutionalise new mechanisms for a coordinated and wide-ranging development of ties in relevant fields. In this regard, expansion of bilateral tourism could become a new area of cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador Haque briefed Vice Minister Zhang about Pakistan’s history, diverse cultural heritage, cuisine, beautiful landscapes and monuments which could attract a large number of Chinese tourists in future.

He updated Vice Minister about the Government of Pakistan’s special initiatives for attracting international tourists to the country. He also informed him about Embassy’s Tourism Initiative under which a new tourism website in Chinese language has been developed and would be launched soon.

Both sides also discussed the celebratory events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties in 2021. They agreed that relevant departments of two governments should make best preparations for anniversary celebrations and celebrate it as befitting the rich history of Pakistan-China friendship.

In this regard, Vice-Minister Zhang assured Ambassador complete support and assistance of Chinese Ministry of Culture and its relevant departments.