BEIJING, Dec 15 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque held a meeting with Jin Liqun, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The Ambassador congratulated Mr. Jin on his uncontested election to a second term as AIIB President.

In the short span of five years, the AIIB had become one of the leading multilateral development banks in the world; contributing actively to achieving sustainable outcomes in member countries.

The Ambassador thanked Mr. Jin for AIIB’s continued support for projects in Pakistan, and especially appreciated the timely assistance through the Bank’s COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Facility, which would contribute to modernizing health care infrastructure and speed up the world’s victory against the pandemic.

As a founding member of the AIIB and the host of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan was committed to working closely with the Bank to promote infrastructure investments to accelerate all-around economic modernization.

Mr. Jin reiterated the Bank’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan to advance the government’s socioeconomic development agenda and assisting with post-pandemic economic recovery.

Mr. Jin was accompanied by senior officials of the bank including Vice President Konstantin Limitovskiy.