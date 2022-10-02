Ambassador Haque greets Chinese people on National Day

BEIJING, Oct 02 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has greeted the Chinese people on the 73rd anniversary of their National Day, wishing China and its people everlasting peace, progress and prosperity.

“Greetings to all my Chinese friends on the 73rd anniversary of their National Day. Wishing China and its people everlasting peace, progress and prosperity,” he tweeted.

President,Prime Minister and FM of Pakistan have sent messages of felicitations to their Chinese counterparts on their National Day. Pakistani leadership laud China's remarkable progress and development and express satisfaction at growing fraternal ties between two nations. — Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) October 1, 2022

In a tweet posted by Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, the Ambassador said, “73 years ago, People’s Republic of China emerged as a torchbearer of peace, harmony and people-centered development, and grew into Pakistan’s trusted partner. Extending my heartiest felicitations to my Chinese friends on their National Day.

He said, President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have sent messages of felicitations to their Chinese counterparts on their National Day. Pakistani leadership laud China’s remarkable progress and development and express satisfaction at growing fraternal ties between two nations.

APP/asg