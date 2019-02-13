Global houses eying investment opportunities in Pakistan: Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said due to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan many global houses are eying investment opportunities in Pakistan.
“Pakistan is now being seen as an economic zone in the region,” the minister shared these views in a meeting with Young President Organisation Chairman Pascal Greken who called on him here.
