Germany to provide Euro 23.4mln technical assistance for social & technical sectors

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Pakistan and Germany Thursday signed an agreement for technical assistance

under the Pakistan-Germany Development Programme worth Euro 23.4 Million, equivalent to PKR 3.9 Billion.

The Technical Cooperation Agreement was signed by Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Muhammad Hammad Azhar witnessed the signing ceremony, according to press statement issued here.