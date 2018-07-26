Former captains greeted PTI chairman on election success

LAHORE, Jul 26 (APP):A number of former Pakistan cricket captains have greeted Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on his party’s success throughout the country in general election and becoming the would-be prime minister of the country.

Those who greeted him on PTI’s success included former captains Waseem Akrma, Ramiz Raja, Shahid Khan Afirdi and Muhammad Hafeez and former Pakistan pace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar.

Imran also received congratulatory messages from former West Indies fast bowler, Ian Bishhop, Indian cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle and Chairman, Indian Premier League, Rajeev Shukla.

Waseem Akram said Imran as a Pakistan cricket captain inspired the team to its historic World Cup victory and took Pakistan cricket to new heights.

“I am confident that as the next prime minister of the country, he will put Pakistan on the road to progress to set new benchmarks,” said the former Sultan of pace bowling on Thursday.

“Imran has a undying spirit, potential and talent to work for the betterment of people of country to ensure a prosperous Pakistan,” he said.

Ramiz Raja said “who could be a bigger and better example of a leader than Imran Khan, who as a super star had the world at his feet and yet elbow greased for 22 years to work for his vision; he is special and we are proud to have him as our next prime minster.”

Shahid Afridi said the PTI, under the leadership of Imran Khan, secured landmark victory in general election and his 22 year struggle has finally paid off and people of Pakistan have a lot of expectations from him.

“I hope you will lead from the front,” he said adding “I request all the opposing parties to accept the results of the elections to help rebuild Pakistan,” said the former stylish all-rounder.

Muhammad Hafeez termed Imran “a man of strong belief”, who fought a long battle against corruption.

“You (Imran) did it once again,” he referred to Pakistan’s success in World Cup under Imran’s captaincy and now inspiring the PTI to success in general election.”

“Insha-Allah the nation will see the emergence of new Pakistan under your dynamic leadership,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar said the PTI success in elections is the result of Imran Khan’s conviction, relentless efforts, determination and not giving up.

“Congratulations Imran Khan, you have done it, you are the best choice as the prime minister,” he added.

Ian Bishop said “My heartiest congratulations to the next prime minister of Pakistan, Imran. Proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May you

lead with integrity and by example.”

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said “so finally Imran Khan as the prime minsiter; has admired him enormously as a cricketer and as a cricket captain. Will be interesting to see how he leads a nation.”

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said “Heartiest congratulations to Chairman PTI, Imran Khan, on successfully winning the Pakistan general election.

It has been my honour to have seen you grow through the last 22 years to get to this position.”