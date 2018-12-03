Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Dec 03 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8852
03.12.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 03RD NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DESEMBER 05, 2018.
USD
138.6476
GBP
177.3026
EUR
157.6978
JPY
1.2220
