Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.5622

27.10.2017

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH OCTOBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 31, 2017.

USD

105.4333

GBP

139.1930

EUR

124.5062

JPY

0.9275