KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.5622
27.10.2017
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH OCTOBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 31, 2017.
USD
105.4333
GBP
139.1930
EUR
124.5062
JPY
0.9275
Foreign exchange rates
