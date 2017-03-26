ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): First-ever two-day national conference
on early childhood care and pre-primary education will take place on
Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
It was being arranged by Early Childhood Development Network
of Pakistan (ECDNP), Ministry of Education, AIOU and some NGOs,
said a news release on Sunday.
Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui said the event
is highly significant since it brings all the stake-holders together
on one platform to evolve future road-map taking care of children at
their early age.
The event is aimed at promoting holistic early childhood care
and education for Pakistan and creating an equitable, pluralistic
and sustainable society.
Reiterating the AIOU’s commitment with the cause of children,
Dr Shahid Siddiqui said they will host such an event on regular
basis in month of March to keep up the childcare’s endeavor.
A research journal on early childhood will be published by the
end of this year to provide academic input in this task of nation-
building and a have better future. This year, the University will
also offer special certificate course on early childhood. It has
also been planned to introduce this subject at BSc level, he added.
Minister for Planning and Development Ashan Iqbal will
inaugurate the event while President Mamnoon Hussain is likely to be
chief guest at the concluding session on Tuesday.
The conference will have two plenary sessions that will be
chaired by the Minister of Education Engr Muhammad Baligur Rehman
and the Minister of State for National Health Services, Mrs Saira
Afzal Tarar respectively. Renowned educationist Dr. Manzoor Hussain
from Bangladesh will be a key-note speaker on the occasion.
First-ever childcare national conference to be held on Monday
ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): First-ever two-day national conference