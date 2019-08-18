Firdous urges media to collectively project national narrative on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday urged both the print and electronic media to collectively project the national narrative on the Kashmir issue for countering Indian propaganda.

Addressing the one-year performance ceremony of the PTI government here at the Prime Minister Secretariat, Dr Firdous said raising the voice for the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir ((IoK) was the government’s priority and the same was expected from the newspapers and news channels.

“Indian media has launched a negative propaganda campaign against Pakistan while projecting the fascist Narendra Modi as a national hero,” she said.

The Pakistani media must unitedly counter the fake Indian narrative and highlight the Kashmir cause, she added.