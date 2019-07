ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday expressed her deep grief over the sad demise of renowned senior drama artist Zaheen Tahira.

Dr Firdous, in her condolence message, said the services of Zaheen Tahira would be remembered for long. The roles played by in television dramas were still fresh in the people’s memories, she added.