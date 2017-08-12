Finance Ministry contradicts news item

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The Ministry of Finance Saturday

clarified a news item appeared in a section of press that the World

Bank had declined government’s request for a policy loan linking the

lending support with the exchange rate adjustment.

A spokesman of the Finance Division termed the news item as

‘incorrect’ and reflected lack of understanding of the subject and

the level of engagement between the government and the World Bank.

The government and the World Bank remain engaged on an ongoing

basis on various projects and programmes including policy based

lending support within the framework of country partnership strategy

2015-19 of the Bank.

During this fiscal year, the government has not so far

officially communicated any specific request for a policy-based loan

from the Bank.

Therefore, the question of denial by the World Bank for the

policy loan does not arise. Furthermore, it is important to note

that exchange rate policy does not fall in the domain of the World

Bank. Rather maintaining the exchange rate stability is a sovereign

decision of the government.

Therefore, the claim made by the newspaper that the Bank has

declined government’s request for a policy loan is grossly

incorrect, the spokesman said.

He requested that due care be taken while reporting on such

matters as any misreporting based on lack of understanding could

potentially damage perceptions with regard to positive outlook of

the economy as well as investors’ confidence.

This is necessary to protect the hard earned economic gains

achieved over the last four years and to carry the growth trajectory

of the economy forward, he added.