FC recovers 18 hostages including 16 foreigner from Tump, Turbat

Islamabad, November 21, (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Tuesday conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Tump, Turbat on a terrorist hideout. Two terrorists apprehended.

During Operation, 18 hostages including 2 Pakistani and 16 Foreigners (Nigerian and Yemeni) recovered who were kept hostages by these terrorists, said a press release issued by ISPR.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition including IEDs have been recovered from the hide out. In an another Operation FC conducted an IBO in village Panodi located in Makran Division.

Two terrorists of proscribed organisation killed in the operation. During exchange of fire, Sepoy Nasir Mehmood embraced shahadat while two other soldiers sustained injuries. These terrorists were involved in different activities like destroying of a bridge on M 8, planting of IEDs and attack on security forces.