FBR, USAID to jointly streamline customs, trade procedures

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Pakistan Regional Economic Integration Activity (PREIA) jointly organized a one-day stakeholders’ workshop on Pakistan Single Window (PSW) for managing Pakistan’s external trade, a FBR statement issued here said on Wednesday.

The objective of the workshop was to encourage stakeholders’ participation and collaboration in making trade related processes more efficient, effective and transparent in line with globally accepted best practices under the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).