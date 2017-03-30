Extension in military courts mandate imperative to address security challenges: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq

Dar has said extension in the mandate of military courts

was imperative to address security challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan

Peoples Party had given nine proposals at the all parties

conference, out of which four were incorporated in the 28th

amendment bill.

He said that Pakistan’s economy was improving fast as

compared to the past. The world had also appreciated the positive

economic indicators of Pakistan, he added.

To a question, he said Saeed Ahmed was appointed as

president of National Bank of Pakistan on merit.

Replying to another question, Dar said the appointment of

Gen (R) Raheel Sharif as Commander of Islamic Coalition Force

was an honour for Pakistan.

He said some evil-minded elements were talking against the

country, and were thus damaging its image.

Replying to a question, he said the government was timely

repaying the debt. The budgetary deficit had also reduced due

to government’s policies, he added.

To a question Ishaq Dar said that concealing money to avoid

tax would be difficult in future.