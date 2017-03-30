Extension in military courts mandate imperative to address security challenges: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq
Dar has said extension in the mandate of military courts
was imperative to address security challenges.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan
Peoples Party had given nine proposals at the all parties
conference, out of which four were incorporated in the 28th
amendment bill.
He said that Pakistan’s economy was improving fast as
compared to the past. The world had also appreciated the positive
economic indicators of Pakistan, he added.
To a question, he said Saeed Ahmed was appointed as
president of National Bank of Pakistan on merit.
Replying to another question, Dar said the appointment of
Gen (R) Raheel Sharif as Commander of Islamic Coalition Force
was an honour for Pakistan.
He said some evil-minded elements were talking against the
country, and were thus damaging its image.
Replying to a question, he said the government was timely
repaying the debt. The budgetary deficit had also reduced due
to government’s policies, he added.
To a question Ishaq Dar said that concealing money to avoid
tax would be difficult in future.