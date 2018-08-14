Exhibition ‘Flashes of Pakistan’s History’ concludes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):A week-long photographic exhibition ‘Flashes of Pakistan’s History’ concluded here at Museum Hall of Lok Virsa on Tuesday.

The exhibition, organized by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) to mark 71st Independence Day of Pakistan, depicted the struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and leaders of Pakistan movement.

More than 200 historic photographs of prominent Pakistan Movement leaders, including the Quaid-i-Azam, and Muslims migrating from India were displayed exhibited at the exhibition.

According to DEMP officials, the exhibition was aimed to raise awareness among the youth about the sacrifices made by their forefathers for the creation of Pakistan.

The photographs and paintings sketches were prepared by Art and Design Sector of DEMP. The artists who prepared these photographs and paintings includes Waseem Akhtar, M Iftikhar and Mazhar Alam.

The exhibition attracted a large number of people, particularly students of various educational institutions.