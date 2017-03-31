Economic environment continues to remain conducive for growth:SBP

KARACHI, March 31 (APP): The overall economic environment remains

conducive for growth, says a report of the State Bank of Pakistan

(SBP).

The SBP on Friday released its Second Quarterly Report for the

fiscal year 2017 (FY17) on the State of Pakistan’s Economy.

The Report says that the overall economic environment remains

conducive for growth, on the back of accommodative monetary policy,

increase in development spending, and CPEC-inspired activities.

It has also noted the improvements in investors’ confidence as

reflected in an uptick in private sector credit, especially for fixed

investment purposes; foreign interests in Pakistani companies; and

increased production of consumer durables.

Similarly, a surge in import of machinery and raw materials also

points to a robust industrial activity and buildup of future

productive capacity.

According to the Report, the growth in Large-scale Manufacturing

(LSM) recovered in the Quarter two-Q2-FY17 with increase in production

of food, cement, steel, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and electronic

industries.

The growth in agricultural sector is also expected to rebound on

account of higher production of cotton, sugarcane, and maize and

increased prospects for wheat harvest close to last year after rains

in early February 2017.

The Report highlights that current account deficit has almost

doubled compared to the last year. This was due to a surge in

growth-inducing imports along with non-realization of CSF and decline

in exports and remittances.

On an encouraging note, the Report acknowledges that the foreign

inflows- FDI, loans, and Sukuk issuance, were little more than

sufficient to finance higher current account deficit.

The Report, nevertheless, highlights the need to contain current

account deficit to manageable levels to sustain external sector

stability.

The Report also notes that fiscal deficit has increased due to

low revenue generation amid higher development and security related

spending. While the Report terms sustained increase in development

spending commendable, it also underscores the need to enhance revenue collection.

The Report shows that average CPI inflation has risen from 2.1

percent in H1-FY16 to 3.9 percent as in H1-FY17 which reflects higher

domestic demand and an increase in global commodity prices. However,

it highlights that on year-on-year basis, the CPI inflation has

fluctuated in a narrow range during this period.

Finally, the Report perceives the growth to maintain the upward

trajectory while inflation to remain below the target during FY17.