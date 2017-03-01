ECO rotating presidency handed over to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Republic of Azerbaijan Wednesday

handed over the rotating presidency of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Republic of Azerbaijan became president of the regional

cooperation organization at the 12th ECO summit on October 16, 2012.

The 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit

opened here on Wednesday morning.

The ECO is a 10 member regional organization, which includes

Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.