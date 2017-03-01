ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Republic of Azerbaijan Wednesday
handed over the rotating presidency of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Republic of Azerbaijan became president of the regional
cooperation organization at the 12th ECO summit on October 16, 2012.
The 13th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit
opened here on Wednesday morning.
The ECO is a 10 member regional organization, which includes
Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
ECO rotating presidency handed over to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Republic of Azerbaijan Wednesday