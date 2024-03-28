WASA ordered to resolve complaints within a day

FAISALABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Managing Director Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz gave a deadline to the operation officers to resolve complaints registered on the portals within a day, failing which strict departmental action will be taken.

A review meeting was held with the MD WASA in the chair for redressing complaints, filed on the Citizen Portal, CM Portal and other platforms, here on Thursday.

The MD said that complaints filed on all portals including Government of Pakistan and Punjab government should be resolved on priority basis as no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He said that WASA staff was working day and night to provide quality services of supply and drainage to the consumers, but there are a few areas where complaints are being received continuously.

Deputy Managing Director Saqib Raza, Director I&C Umar Iftikhar, and others participated in the meeting.