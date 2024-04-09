Uninterrupted power supply on Eid

FAISALABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) will ensure uninterrupted power

supply on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr in the region.

According to a spokesperson, special teams have been constituted to redress complaints

about electricity supply.

A special cell has also been constituted at headquarters for monitoring the power supply under the supervision

of CEO Engr Muhammad Amir.

Chairman Fesco board of directors Malik Tahseen Awan has directed the authorities to take measures to supply uninterrupted electricity to consumers.