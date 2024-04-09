Uninterrupted power supply on Eid

FAISALABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) will ensure uninterrupted power
supply on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr in the region.
According to a spokesperson, special teams have been constituted to redress complaints
about electricity supply.
A special cell has also been constituted at headquarters for monitoring the power supply under the supervision
of CEO Engr Muhammad Amir.
Chairman Fesco board of directors Malik Tahseen Awan has directed the authorities to take measures to supply uninterrupted electricity to consumers.
