FAISALABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Police arrested a drug peddler and seized a huge quantity of contraband from a rickshaw here on Tuesday.
According to police, Shabir Hussain was carrying drugs, including 19-kg hashish, 12-kgopium, 1.4kg heroin
and 18 grams ice, by a rickshaw when CIA Gulberg police arrested him.
A case has been registered against the accused and proceedings have been initiated against him.
Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered
