Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, Jun 07 (APP): Two sisters were crushed to death while father sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and mini trailer near Khanpur Bagga Sher on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a 40 years old citizen named Muhammad Tanvir s/o Abdul Ghafoor resident of Khanpur Bagga Sher was going somewhere along with his two daughters riding on motorcycle. When suddenly an over speeding mini trailer ran over the motorcycle.

As a result, 12 years old Qurrat-ul-Ain and Muntaha Bibi daughters of Muhammad Tanvir died on the spot while their father sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to district headquarters hospital after providing first-aid while the bodies were handed over to heirs.

Sadar police registered the case and started interrogation into the incident.