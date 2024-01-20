SSUET organises “All Pakistan IEEEP Students’ Seminar”

KARACHI, Jan 20 (APP):The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in Pakistan (IEEEP) organized the 39th All Pakistan IEEEP Students’ Seminar at the campus.

The event provided a platform to enhance industry-academia linkage and was attended by the Chairman of IEEEP Karachi Centre, Engr Khalid Pervez, Convener IEEEP Student Seminar, Dr Shaheena Noor, Engr Navaid Ansari, Engr Ishtiaq ul Haq, Engr Moonis Siddiqui, Deans, Chairpersons, faculty members, and the students. The Chief Guest of the seminar was the Chief People Officer, Karachi Electric Rizwan Dalia.

Addressing the closing ceremony Rizwan Dalia said, we have not correctly evaluated the importance of engineers yet. Instead of an internship, students should properly join an industry for training during education for 6-month or 1-year period.

Young teachers also need to enhance their skills and knowledge through training in the industries, he said and added that they were following the predictive model in their organization. Now we repair or replace transformers before they burst using the help of current technologies, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology said that the event has been an incredible journey of knowledge sharing, collaboration and collective commitment as we have witnessed students’ presentations on key areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, IoT, Cyber Security, TechControl Solution and Embedded System.

Elaborating further, he said that the students are the ambassadors of knowledge and progress and the projects designed by them went beyond institutional boundaries, contributing to the collective efforts of research and innovations in our institutions of higher education. Together we can transform the landscape of higher engineering education in Pakistan.

Registrar SSUET, Cdr (R) Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the event has been a testament to the spirit of innovation, research and collaboration and provided a platform for the brilliant minds of our final-year students and Postgraduate scholars to showcase their research endeavors and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of Electrical, Computer & Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics, Biomedical, and other ICT-related fields.

Presenting a vote of thanks, Prof. Dr Muhammad Aamir, Dean, Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, said that the two burning issues demand our collective awareness in the contemporary world. In Pakistan, the current prevalence of B thalassemia is staggering, ranging from 5% to 8%, constituting almost 5% of the total global cases.

These alarming statistics emphasize the urgent need for increased awareness and educational campaigns to address this health challenge. The next challenge is climate change which is affecting our communities, ecosystems and the overall sustainability of our planet. As a responsible academic community, we need to incorporate sustainable practices in our research and daily lives, he added.

In the end, the results of the competition were announced in 2 categories, Gold and Silver. The winners of the Gold category included Rohail Rasheed (SSUET), Muhammad Baist (Mehran University) and Mahnoor Mahmood (NUST), while the winners of the Silver category were Kashan Khan (SSUET), Jawad Malik (SSUET) and Manahil Kamal (Riphah University). Sir Syed University won the running Trophy because its students achieved the highest overall marks in the paper presentations among the top 6 positions.