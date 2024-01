ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Pakistan’s head of delegation, on Saturday called on Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, Nabbanja Robinah, at Manyonyo Resort on the margins of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

They discussed matters of mutual interests between Pakistan and Uganda including the bilateral trade, Pakistan High Commissioner to Uganda Muhammad Hassan Wazir posted on his official X account.