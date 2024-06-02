SP conducted visit to Wah Cantt police station

RAWALPINDI, Jun 02 (APP): Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Nasir Nawaz on Sunday conducted a surprise visit to Wah Cantt police station and checked the public service delivery in the police station.

According to police spokesman, SP reviewed police station building, front desk, records, lock up to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police station.

The SP also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police apprehended eight outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.