Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Jan 10 (APP): The movement of ships was recorded at the port on Sunday, where three ships namely, African Grouse, Symi and Chemroad Echo carrying Steel coil, Coal and Chemicals, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships, PGC Companion, Del Tagas, Gullf Mist, IDA and Al-Wathba scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Maersk Jalan, Bulk Venus and African Grouse left the port on Monday morning, while another ship ‘Bulk Jamaca’ is expected to sail from PQEPT on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 136,085 tonnes, comprising 109,786 tonnes imports cargo and 26,299 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,870 Containers (270 TEUs Imports and 1,547 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, five ships, Evropi, Serene, Al-Wathba, El-Matador, MSC Kumsal, MSC Giada-III and Seago Bremerhaven carrying General Cargo, Coal, Wheat and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, PIBT, PQEPT, FAP and QICT on Monday, while two more Container ships, Maersk Denver and MSC Ellen are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.