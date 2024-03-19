Rescue 1122 arranges life support training for police

SWABI, Mar 19 (APP)::Emergency Rescue Service 1122 on Tuesday arranged one-day first aid and lifesaving training workshop for personnel of Swabi Police.

A team of Rescue 1122 informed police about basic lifesaving and life support procedures. The police force was also given training to manage choking hazardous and fracture management.

Deputy Superintendent Headquarters, Muhammad Iqbal appreciated management of Rescue 1122 for the training and said that it would enable police force to effectively manage situations during emergencies.

