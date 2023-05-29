Rain with thunderstorm in most areas of Sindh predicted

KARACHI, May 29 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted rain with thunderstorms in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Rain with thunderstorm is predicted for Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Kashmore and their surrounding areas, however, the rest areas of the province will get dry weather.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 36-38 degrees Centigrade; Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade; Sukkur 37-39 degrees Centigrade; Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade; Mohenjodaro 36-38 degrees Centigrade; Dadu 35-37 degrees Centigrade; Mitthi 39-41 degrees Centigrade; and in Nawabshah 35-37 degrees Centigrade.