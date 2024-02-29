PU extends associate degree admission date

LAHORE, Feb 29 (APP):The Punjab University Department of Examinations has extended last date for submission of admission forms of Associate Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired annual examinations 2024.

All regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) candidates are informed that admission forms will be submitted online only and no admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. According to details, now the last date with single fee for receipt of online admission forms for said exams is March 15, 2024.

Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.