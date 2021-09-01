PML-N master of rigging, bogus voter lists: Ejaz Ch

LAHORE, Sep 01 (APP): President Central Punjab Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhary on Wednesday rejecting allegations leveled regarding Cantonment elections, said that the PML-N was master of rigging, bogus voter lists and other unlawful means used in elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, in fact the PML-N after facing continuous defeats in GB, AJK and by-elections, was afraid of losing yet another election and their allegations was a way to give reason to their expected defeat.

He said cantonment elections would be held as per law and constitution and no interference would be allowed in the electoral process.

He said that Lahore city which had been under the rule of PML-N for decades, was now slipping from their hands as their real face had been exposed before the people.

The Senator said that the PML-N had ruined all institutions particularly Lahore city was badly managed due to their wrong policies and bad governance. Projects of billion of rupees were launched in the provincial metropolis without planning and knowing genuine public needs, he said adding Orange Line Metro train project was one of them which was being run on loss.

He pointed out that increase in motorway toll tax was also a result of agreements signed by the previous regime as the people had to face the brunt of mismanagement of the past rulers.

Ejaz Chaudhary said that Nawaz Sharif was a court certified liar and absconder and was sitting in London.

If the PML-N had concerns on electoral process and was sincere to bring transparency in the process , then why it was not supporting electronic voting system which was being introduced to ensure transparency, he questioned.

He said the people of the country wanted accountability of the misdeeds committed by the PML-N which ruled the country for decades.

The PTI will further expose PML-N in next general elections and will win the elections with majority, he said.

The Senator said that no political worker of any party was arrested by the government however, crackdown on criminals would be continued and such elements would not be spared.

The PML-N was facing divisions within the party and was lacking leadership whereas the party workers were confused to whom they should follow.

He said inflation and price hike were created in PML-N regime as they signed expensive agreements with the IPPs.

Covid-19 pandemic had badly affected world economies however the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan took every possible step to provide financial assistance to the labourers.

To a question, he said the country was facing various challenges when the PTI came into power and the provincial Punjab government led by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was progressing well on its manifesto.

To another query, he said that the government was facing weakest ever opposition which had no agenda for the public problems and the so called PDM was neither in the parliament nor on the roads.