PM assures full support for peace in Balochistan

QUETTA, Apr 23 (APP): Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assured his full support for peace and stability in Balochistan.

Chairing a law and order meeting held at CM Secretariat Balochistan, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over law and order situation in the province .

“ Federal government will provide its all-out support to Balochistan for durable peace and stability,” he said.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey , Chief Miniser Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo, BNP Chief,

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Additional Chief Secretary Home Balochistan Hasham Ghilzai, Inspector General Balochistan Mohsin Hassan But attended the meeting.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about the law and order situation of the province and steps taken by the provincial government in that regard.