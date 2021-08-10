People’s purchasing power increased by 37 percent: SAPM

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political communication Shehbaz Gill Tuesday claimed that the purchase power of the people has been increased by 37 percent due to dynamic polices of the government.

He was addressing a news conference here. Earlier, he arrived in Bahawalpur to review arrangements regarding Prime Minister’s expected visit to Bahawalpur on Wednesday (August 11).

He said that according to statistics; purchasing power of common people in Pakistan had been increased by 37 percent in comparison with previous regimes. He said that due to dynamic policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the purchasing power of farmers community has increased by 46 percent after the country obtained recorded agricultural yields.

“It is evidence of increase in purchase power of people that record sale of vehicles and motorcycles were reported during current year,” the SAPM said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to visit Bahawalpur on Wednesday where the premier would address Kisaan Convention and inaugurate agricultural research institutes and other mega projects.

He said the farmers were ignored and neglected in previous regimes. However, he said, Premier Imran Khan paid special attention towards issues and problems confronted by the farmers.

“Credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking stern action against sugar mills mafia and other mafias who had victimized farmers for last several years,” he said.

He said that due to actions taken by the prime minister and policies introduced by PTI government, farmers got payment from sugar mills without any delay.

Gill said that now the government has been delivering Kisaan Cards to farmer community to provide them subsidies and other benefits directly. “In order to curb corruption in agricultural subsidy system, the government decided to issue Kisaan Cards to farmers,” he said.

He said the prime minister designed policies related to agriculture sector with consultation of farmers and with taking them on board. He said the country had got record yield of wheat, rice, corn and other agricultural products. “Now, Pakistan has getting its agricultural need locally besides exporting agricultural products,” he said.

He said that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry ensured payment of tens of millions of rupees to media outlet owners on head of advertisements. He urged media organizations to increase salaries of their media workers.

The SAPM said that journalist community would get health cards by December.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that PTI government paid special attention to bring development in agriculture sector.

He said that agriculture budget has been increased from Rs 15 billion to Rs 35 billion. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced five years package for agriculture sector. “A sum of Rs 300 billion was allocated by the government to bring economic revolution in agriculture sector of the country,” he said.

Gardezi said that Bahawalpur region was neglected by the previous regimes but the current government had paid special attention to this region to make it a developed one.