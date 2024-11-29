21.6 C
Domestic

Palestine, IIOJK situation a question mark over UN: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Nov 29 (APP): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that the present situation in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was the question mark over the existence of the United Nations (UN).

In his message on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Governor said that the Israel occupied the holy land of Palestine many decades ago.

The Governor said that records of cruelty, brutality, fascism, killing and looting, as well worst violation of humanity were being committed in Palestine. Innocent children of Palestine are being killed today, he said adding that every year, only solidarity was observed with Palestine,.

Tessori said that the resolutions of United Nations on occupied Kashmir and Palestine had not been yet implemented.

