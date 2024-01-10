One dies, five injure in fog-related accidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jan 10 (APP): At least one woman died while five people got injured in three different road accidents due to poor visibility and thick fog in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, a woman lost her life and three people got injured when a car they were travelling in collided with a bus here on Dera-Bhakkar road. The body and injured were shifted to the hospital.

In another incident, an ambulance was collided with a car here near Umar-Adda on Chashma Road. Meanwhile, a motorcyclist also collided with the same ambulance. As a result, the car driver and motorcyclist got injured.

In the third incident, a van carrying staff of two government schools met an accident on Chashma road. However, all the staffers fortunately remained safe during the accident, but the vehicle was partially damaged.