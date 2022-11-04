Newly confirmed LHC judges take oath

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):The newly confirmed 11 judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took oath of their office here on Friday.



LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered oath to the newly confirmed judges

in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the LHC lawn.



The confirmed judges who took oath include Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid,

Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq,

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha, Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir

Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran.



The LHC judges, including Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqar

Najafi, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Prosecutor General Punjab Khaleequz

Zaman, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Sardar Ali Akbar Dogar and other Bar

representatives, law officers and a large number of lawyers were also present.