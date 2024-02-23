Nepal keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

SIALKOT, Feb 23 (APP):Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari has urged the Sialkot exporters to come forward and explore the untapped international trade markets of Nepal to promote the bilateral trade between both countries.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Ghafoor Malik, SCCI’s Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh and Sialkot business community were also present on this occasion.

Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari pledged full support to ensure the easy access of Pakistan business community to international trade markets of Nepal.

The Ambassador appreciated the role of Sialkot in the Economic Development of the Country. He said that undoubtedly Sialkot is the hub of manufacturing surgical goods, sports goods and different kind of items.

He shared that on March 7-11, 2024 a Nepal Chamber Expo 2024 is going to be held in Nepal, and suggested that the business community of Sialkot should participate in that for B2B meetings. Moreover, he also shared that on April 27, 2024 Nepal Investment Summit is planned in Nepal which will prove to be a great opportunity for investors from Pakistan.

He said that Nepal is very keen to establish the stronger business-to-business contacts between the two countries. He said, “Sialkot is a role model city for Nepali people and we will learn a lot of things from Sialkot business community.”

The Ambassador said that there is a great potential of increasing trade between the two countries. He said bilateral trade and business relations among the two countries should be further promoted with the exchange of trade delegations.

The envoy said that Nepal is focusing on finding out more opportunities in Pakistan. He said that today’s meeting would prove to be very beneficial for the business communities of both countries and would open new avenues of cooperation with each other.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik in his welcome address said that Nepal and Pakistan share cordial relations.

He said that this year would mark 64 years of strong bilateral relations, based on mutual respect, deep understanding, and a shared vision for peace and socio-economic progress of both countries.

Malik said that both the countries need to focus on further enhancing economic ties, and there is ample scope of opportunities waiting to be explored.

He suggested a few measures to increase bilateral trade, including both countries should facilitate single-country trade exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations to explore both markets; Pakistan and Nepal should utilize e-commerce and digital trade platforms to promote cross-border trade, making it easier for businesses to connect with potential customers and partners.