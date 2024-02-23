Election day banner

Worker busy in making traditional musical instrument (Rabab) at his workplace in the Dabgari area.

Worker busy in making traditional musical instrument (Rabab) at his workplace in the Dabgari area.
APP43-230224 PESHAWAR: February 23 – Worker busy in making traditional musical instrument (Rabab) at his workplace in the Dabgari area. APP/SYR/MAF/FHA
Worker busy in making traditional musical instrument (Rabab) at his workplace in the Dabgari area.
APP43-230224
PESHAWAR: February 23 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services