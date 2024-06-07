Minors meet death after wall collapse

MULTAN, Jun 07 (APP): Three minors died after wall of a tubewell collapsed on them following quick-developing of tornado here.

As per report of rescuers, the children namely Mahnoor Tahir, Zainab Tahir and Tayyab Tahir, daughters of Muhammad Tahir, all residents of Moza Pahore, reached out the tube well situated in limits of Muzaffarabad police station for taking bath.

In the mean time, the rapid tornado started blowing causing fall down wall built at side of the tube on them as bathing into the water pool below the round water pipe. As a result of which the minors died on the spot.

Ages of the children couldn’t be ascertained yet. Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed about the tragedy.