Minister assures addressing local government’s demands

PESHAWAR, May 02 (APP): Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub Khan, met with members of the Village Council, Neighborhood Council and Tehsil Mayors on Thursday to discuss their demands and issues.

On the assurance of the provincial minister to resolve their issues, the Village Council, Neighborhood Council and Tehsil chairmen have postponed their protest for a conditional two weeks. During the meeting, the presented their demands, urging for amendments in business rules and the revival of their funds to manage office and daily affairs.

The minister stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghadapur wanted their issues resolved, hence they were in negotiations. He mentioned that the government would ask the Finance Department to ensure equal distribution of funds among village and neighborhood councils in all districts.

He assured that operational and developmental funds would be provided in the budget this time. The minister mentioned that executive summaries had been sent to the Cabinet regarding development grants, and amendments would be made in the Rules of Business in consultation with local government members.

He reiterated the provincial government’s support for the devolution of powers to the grassroots level, adding that they will revive the local government system and address all issues, with amendments to the Local Government Act to be presented in the cabinet.

He said that he would meet with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to devise a framework for the solution of all problems, emphasizing the need to accept each other’s mandate.