Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP): Malaysian bikers left for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) after visiting Shandur Top where they stayed for a night at the tent village near the Shandur polo ground.

They enjoyed the visit to Shandur polo ground, the highest polo ground in the world at 3,700 meter, which is adjacent to the Shandur lake.

“This is a marvelous place to stay in tent village, especially in the moonlight,” said Racer Wasi bin Abdul Majeed, the leader of the Malaysian Ipoh Bikers Club.

These were unforgettable moments for him, he added.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Saiyah Travels and Malaysian Ipoh Bikers Club had arranged the tour for the foreign motorcyclists.

The rally was aimed at showing the scenic places to the foreign tourists and promoting adventure tourism activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bikers then left for Hindurab, Phandar and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The tourists started their tour from Islamabad and arrived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 13.

They would cover a total of 1,950 kilometers distance after passing through the Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Himalaya mountain ranges. They visited scenic spots and stayed at various tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the Malaysian tourists comprising 22 bikers arrived Booni passing through Lowari Top, Upper Dir and Lower Dir, They visited Garam Chashma and Qaqlasht meadows as well.

They also enjoyed the Chilim Jusht or Chlim Joshi festival in Kalash valley and their stay in Fizzagat in Swat valley in the first leg of their trip.

The local residents accorded warm welcome to the tourists upon their arrival to Booni.

“Pakistan, particularly the tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are really beautiful and the people are very hospitable and friendly,” said Malaysian biker Azlan bin Muhammad Saeed.

He said that local people warmly welcomed them upon their arrival at various places during the rally.

He said that they fully enjoyed the tour and were honoured by the generosity and hospitality of people.

Azlan said he felt safe and secure and advised other foreigners to visit Pakistan to enjoy the beauty of nature and hospitality of people.

The bikers also praised the local and traditional cuisines and enjoyed visit to the marvelous tourist and heritage sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

