Huge wheat cashe cultivated in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, Apr 30 (APP):A huge cache of wheat crop was cultivated on 685,000 acres of land across the districts, according to statistics given by the agricultural department.

Favorable climate followed by timely rains resulted in good production delighted the growers hailed from the region.

Currently 80 percent harvesting has been completed quite in successful way, it was said. Farmers including Arslan, Kabeer, Saleem, Riffat and others said they’ve been anticipating to receive good wages of the wheat crop from the provincial authority.

But, the overall response didn’t come out to meet the expectations, they maintained. Yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali held meeting with the farmers in connection with the wheat purchasing.

He assured them of the purchasing the crop very soon in accordance with the government’ policy.