Anti-Polio drive in full swing

RAWALPINDI, Apr 30 (APP): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed has said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district on April 29, successfully entered the 2nd day on Tuesday. Under the drive, he said, over 300,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 786,877 children would be achieved by May 5.

He informed that 4,068 teams including 3,675 mobile teams, 870 area incharges,330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers were participating in the drive.

He added that children were also immunized at 163 transit points in the district. The CEO said that staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence would be tolerated.