KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Apr 30 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

GSL Elizabeth Container Ship

PVT Aurora Tanker

GFS Giselle Container Ship

SKY Blue Tanker

Hyundai Busan Container Shp

SHIPS SAILED:

Navios Bahamas

CMA CGM Nabucco

ES Right

Frankfurt Express

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

TBC Princess 30-0402024

Hyundai Busan 30-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Lila Confidence 30-04-2024 D/10500 Chemical

Valiant 30-04-2024 D/2000 Chemical

Alialaa 30-04-2024 L/40000 Hsfo

Ongur GA 30-04-2024 D/L Container Ship

Akij Star 30-04-2024 L/48280 Clinkers

Pride 30-04-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

Delong 01-05-2024 L/10000 Ethanol

Jolly Rosa 01-05-2024 D/L Container

APL Barcelona 01-05-2024 D/L Container

Lucky Hong 01-05-2024 D/18574 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 120,553 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,884 Metric Tons of export cargo and 55,669 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 45,846 42,695 88,541

B.BULK Cargo 5,042 —— 5,042

Bartie Lumps —— 4,589 4,589

Clinkers —— 10,345 10,345

DI Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 2,513 —— 2,513

Wheat 2,268 —— 2,268

Oil/Liquid Cargo: ——- 7,255 7,255