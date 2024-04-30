KPT shipping movements report

KPT
KARACHI, Apr 30 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
GSL Elizabeth                 Container Ship
PVT Aurora                    Tanker
GFS Giselle                   Container Ship
SKY Blue                      Tanker
Hyundai Busan                 Container Shp
SHIPS SAILED:
Navios Bahamas
CMA CGM Nabucco
ES Right
Frankfurt Express
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
TBC Princess               30-0402024
Hyundai Busan              30-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
Lila Confidence            30-04-2024       D/10500 Chemical
Valiant                    30-04-2024       D/2000  Chemical
Alialaa                    30-04-2024       L/40000 Hsfo
Ongur GA                                                     30-04-2024                          D/L Container Ship
Akij Star                                                       30-04-2024                          L/48280       Clinkers
Pride                                                             30-04-2024                          L/55000       Clinkers
Delong                                                          01-05-2024                          L/10000       Ethanol
Jolly Rosa                                                     01-05-2024                          D/L Container
APL Barcelona                                             01-05-2024                          D/L Container
Lucky Hong                                                  01-05-2024                          D/18574      General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 120,553  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,884 Metric Tons of export cargo and 55,669 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                   IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         45,846         42,695         88,541
B.BULK Cargo                 5,042         ——          5,042
Bartie Lumps                ——          4,589          4,589
Clinkers                    ——         10,345         10,345
DI Ammounium Phosphate (DAP) 2,513         ——          2,513
Wheat                        2,268         ——          2,268
Oil/Liquid Cargo:          ——-          7,255          7,255

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services