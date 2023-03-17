Governor Sindh appeals philanthropists to donate charities to help downtrodden communities

KARACHI, Mar 17 (APP): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday appealed the philanthropists and affluent people to generously donate to the downtrodden communities in the best possible manner.

The governor stated this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on “Entrepreneurship: much needed for the national economy” here at the Governor House.

He said, “Every resourceful person in society has to come forward and play his due role to lessen the sufferings of the deprived families”.

He also appreciated the various initiatives started by the commercial and industrial entities under the concept of corporate social responsibility for the upliftment of the deprived communities in the country.

The governor assured the audience that he would fully support non-governmental organizations to combine the CSR-related activities of the corporate sector for the needy people and increase tree cover for improvement in the environmental conditions in the country.

Karachi Administrator, Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had resolved to make clean and green all open urban spaces in the city to play its due part in countering the adverse phenomenon of climate change.

He said floods in the country last year showed that everyone should act responsibly to tackle the situation of deforestation.

He said that tree plantation should be carried out in urban areas to avoid such disasters in the future.

He said that construction activities in the cities should take place in a responsible and disciplined manner ensuring that nature should least be harmed.

He said the NGOs actively taking part in the plantation campaigns in the country were performing an important national duty as the KMC would fully support such efforts for keeping Karachi clean and green.

Sindh Energy Secretary Abu Bakar Madani, said the government’s successful initiative to extract vast reserves of coal in Thar and consume it for electricity generation had gone a long way in the economic uplift of the underprivileged communities in Tharparkar.

He told the audience about the initiatives launched by the Sindh government for promoting the use of abundantly available clean and green energy resources for electricity generation for the protection of the environment.

Chief Operating Officer of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Muhammad Ghazal, told the audience about the continuous drive of his non-profit since 2013 to impart Information Technology-related skills to thousands of students from needy families for ensuring their economic turnaround.

Syed Azfar Hussain, Project Director of the National Incubation Centre in Hyderabad, said the corporate sector should fully support the emerging technology-led startups in the country for generating jobs and livelihood opportunities for thousands of graduates who passed out from the universities every year.