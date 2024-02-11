Fire breaks out in hospital in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Feb 11 (APP):A fire erupted at a private hospital here on Circular road on Sunday causing panic among patients and the people around.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the fire erupted at a private hospital situated near Faqeerni-Gate on Circular Road.

The fire fighting teams of the emergency service Rescue 1122 reached the site soon after receiving information and controlled the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained however some eyewitnesses said that it might have been triggered by a short circuit. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

When contacted, the owner of the hospital Waqar Younis told APP that the fire engulfed the whole ground floor comprising around seven rooms and a hall. He said the whole medical machinery including two Ultrasound machines, air-conditioners and others were turned into ashes.

He lauded the efforts of Rescue 1122 teams in controlling the fire. He said that more losses were prevented due to hard work of Rescue teams who took their task professionally and saved the loss of lives and other buildings around.